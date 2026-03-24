TJ Friedl headshot

TJ Friedl News: Finishing out productive spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 6:06am

Friedl started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Monday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Friedl is capping off a productive spring, during which he's slashed .326/.400/.442 with six walks, two doubles, one home run, six RBI and nine runs scored over 16 Cactus League games. The start in left field was his fourth, as manager Terry Francona continues to toy with various outfield alignments. Friedl is expected to mostly play center field and be the team's leadoff batter in the regular season.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring TJ Friedl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring TJ Friedl See More
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
MLB
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
12 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
18 days ago