TJ Friedl News: Finishing out productive spring
Friedl started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Monday's spring game against Milwaukee.
Friedl is capping off a productive spring, during which he's slashed .326/.400/.442 with six walks, two doubles, one home run, six RBI and nine runs scored over 16 Cactus League games. The start in left field was his fourth, as manager Terry Francona continues to toy with various outfield alignments. Friedl is expected to mostly play center field and be the team's leadoff batter in the regular season.
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