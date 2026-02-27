TJ Friedl headshot

TJ Friedl News: Gets start in LF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 4:58am

Friedl started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Thursday's spring game against San Diego.

Friedl, who normally defends center field, moved to left field so that Dane Myers could play center. Reds manager Terry Francona talked to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com about the alignment, which could be deployed during the regular season against certain lefties. The manager praised Myers' defense in center and will try to get Friedl in left a few more times this spring, although the latter is expected to be the primary center fielder during the regular season. Friedl has appeared in three Cactus League games, going 3-for-8 with a walk and three RBI.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring TJ Friedl
