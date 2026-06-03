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TJ Friedl News: Handed demotion to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

The Reds optioned Friedl to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Friedl posted a .742 OPS while serving as the Reds' primary leadoff man in 2025, but he's seen his productivity at the dish crater this season. The 30-year-old has slashed a lowly .179/.259/.256 over 178 plate appearances so far in 2026, with his struggles resulting in the Reds scaling back his playing time in mid-May and dropping him down to the bottom of the lineup during his starts. After holding Friedl out of the starting nine for the last three games, the Reds have now decided to send him back to Louisville with the hope that he return to form while getting the chance to play on an everyday basis. Cincinnati recalled Noelvi Marte from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
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