TJ Friedl News: Homers, steals in win

Friedl went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Friedl led off the game with a solo blast and later swiped second base in the sixth inning. The 29-year-old is on fire, recording multiple hits in seven straight games and in nine of his last 10 overall. He's contributed across the board this season, slashing .306/.390/.431 with four home runs, 20 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine steals over 242 plate appearances.