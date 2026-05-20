TJ Friedl headshot

TJ Friedl News: Idle against right-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Friedl is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Friedl will hit the bench for the second day in a row, this time sitting against a righty (Aaron Nola) after being held out of the lineup against lefty Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday. Blake Dunn will pick up a start in center field in place of Friedl, who has gone 2-for-28 with a 2:11 BB:K over his last nine games to bring his season-long batting line down to .178/.258/.260.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring TJ Friedl See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring TJ Friedl See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
20 days ago