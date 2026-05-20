TJ Friedl News: Idle against right-hander
Friedl is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Friedl will hit the bench for the second day in a row, this time sitting against a righty (Aaron Nola) after being held out of the lineup against lefty Jesus Luzardo on Tuesday. Blake Dunn will pick up a start in center field in place of Friedl, who has gone 2-for-28 with a 2:11 BB:K over his last nine games to bring his season-long batting line down to .178/.258/.260.
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