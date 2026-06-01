TJ Friedl News: Idle for second straight game

Friedl is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Friedl resurfaced in the Cincinnati lineup for three straight starts late last week, but despite reaching base in three of his eight plate appearances during that stretch, manager Terry Francona will send the outfielder to the bench for a second straight matchup versus a right-hander. With Friedl taking a seat, the Reds will be able to reopen a spot in the middle infield for Matt McLain, while Spencer Steer shifts to the outfield after manning the keystone in Sunday's win over Atlanta.