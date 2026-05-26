TJ Friedl News: Losing out on playing time

Friedl is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

Friedl will head to the bench for the fifth time in six games and looks to have faded into a reserve role while he's struggled to a .176/.255/.257 slash line and a career-worst 23.7 percent strikeout rate over 169 plate appearances. The Reds appear prepared to move forward with a platoon of Blake Dunn and Dane Myers in center field for the time being.