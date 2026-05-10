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TJ Friedl News: Not in Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 8:03am

Friedl is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Friedl has gone 1-for-17 across the past five games and will hit the bench Sunday with opposing pitcher Kai-Wei Teng starting what is expected to be a bullpen game for Houston. Blake Dunn is taking over in center field while Will Benson steps into the leadoff spot for Cincinnati.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
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