TJ Friedl News: Not in Sunday's lineup
Friedl is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.
Friedl has gone 1-for-17 across the past five games and will hit the bench Sunday with opposing pitcher Kai-Wei Teng starting what is expected to be a bullpen game for Houston. Blake Dunn is taking over in center field while Will Benson steps into the leadoff spot for Cincinnati.
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