Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
TJ Friedl headshot

TJ Friedl News: Penciled into leadoff spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Friedl is projected to serve as the Reds' Opening Day center fielder and leadoff hitter Thursday against the Giants, Charlie Goldsmith of Cincinnati Magazine reports.

Friedl looks poised to return to the role of primary table-setter in Cincinnati -- a spot he filled regularly under former manager David Bell. Injuries limited Friedl to just 85 games last season and likely sapped his effectiveness at the plate, as his OPS plummeted from .819 in 2023 to just .690 in 2024. The 29-year-old only managed two extra-base hits (both doubles) and didn't steal a base this spring, but he at least got on base at a .352 clip across 54 Cactus League plate appearances.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now