TJ Friedl headshot

TJ Friedl News: Perfect at the plate in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Friedl went 4-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-5 loss to the Orioles.

Friedl was a thorn in the Orioles' side all game and has now tallied multiple hits in three straight contests. The 29-year-old continues to hit atop the Reds' lineup and owns a solid .307/.361/.387 slash with one home run, nine RBI, 11 runs scored and three steals across 84 plate appearances this season.

