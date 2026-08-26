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TJ Friedl News: Placed on waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

The Reds placed Friedl on outright waivers Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

With the Reds most likely out of contention for a postseason appearance, the team will now attempt to shed payroll for the final month of the season by exposing Friedl to waivers. The 31-year-old has endured the worst season of his career up to this point, batting just .158 with a .476 OPS through 253 plate appearances. It's unlikely that another team will be willing to take on the $700,000 remaining on his contract for minimal production, so Friedl will presumably clear waivers and remain with the Reds for the rest of the year.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
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