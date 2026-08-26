TJ Friedl News: Placed on waivers
The Reds placed Friedl on outright waivers Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
With the Reds most likely out of contention for a postseason appearance, the team will now attempt to shed payroll for the final month of the season by exposing Friedl to waivers. The 31-year-old has endured the worst season of his career up to this point, batting just .158 with a .476 OPS through 253 plate appearances. It's unlikely that another team will be willing to take on the $700,000 remaining on his contract for minimal production, so Friedl will presumably clear waivers and remain with the Reds for the rest of the year.
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