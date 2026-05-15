TJ Friedl News: Playing time trending down
Friedl is not in the lineup for Friday's game in Cleveland.
Friedl could be losing his grip on an everyday role. This is the second straight game and the fourth time across the last eight contests that he's been out of the lineup. Additionally, in his last start Friedl batted eighth after previously not hitting anywhere other than leadoff this season. Will Benson is covering center field and batting leadoff for the Reds on Friday. Friedl is slashing just .184/.268/.270 for Cincinnati this season.
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