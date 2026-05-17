TJ Friedl News: Returns to lineup

Friedl started in center field and batted eighth in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Guardians. He went 0-for-2 and was pinch hit for in the seventh inning.

Friedl's playing time has taken a dramatic hit, as Sunday's start was his first in four games. When a leadoff batter is hitting .184 two months into the season, that forces a manager to seek other solutions in the field and at leadoff. Will Benson batted leadoff Sunday, and he's been sharing that role with Dane Myers the last five contests. For now, Friedl appears to be in a platoon, getting starts against righties, but either Benson or JJ Bleday could serve that role if Friedl doesn't improve. He's gone 2-for-25 over the last eight games.