TJ Friedl News: Runs hit streak to six games

Friedl went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Miami.

Friedl has hit safely in six consecutive games, going 12-for-27 with two doubles, a triple, two steals and five RBI during that span. He's up to four stolen bases (twice caught) over 22 games. Healthy again following an injury-marred 2024, Friedl is a threat to steal 20 bags given a full season.