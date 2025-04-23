Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
TJ Friedl headshot

TJ Friedl News: Runs hit streak to six games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Friedl went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Miami.

Friedl has hit safely in six consecutive games, going 12-for-27 with two doubles, a triple, two steals and five RBI during that span. He's up to four stolen bases (twice caught) over 22 games. Healthy again following an injury-marred 2024, Friedl is a threat to steal 20 bags given a full season.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now