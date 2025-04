Friedl went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 4-0 win over Pittsburgh.

Friedl laced a double in the third inning and came in the score on a two-run single. He later reached on a force out and scored a second run. He's hit safely and scored runs in four consecutive games. Not surprisingly, Cincinnati's leadoff hitter tops the club with 11 runs.