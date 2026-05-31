TJ Friedl News: Sitting after three straight starts

Friedl is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Friedl will retreat to the bench after he went 2-for-7 with a walk and a run scored while starting in the past three games. Though he probably hasn't reclaimed a full-time role just yet, Friedl's playing time appears more secure than that of Matt McLain, who is on the bench for the third time in four games while the Reds shift Spencer Steer back to second base and hand Will Benson a start in the outfield.