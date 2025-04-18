TJ Friedl News: Sitting versus southpaw

Friedl is not in the Reds' starting lineup against the Orioles on Friday.

It's the first time since March 30 that Friedl will get a day off, with Blake Dunn getting the start in center field and batting ninth against Orioles southpaw Cade Povich in his place. Friedl has reached base safely in each of his last seven games, and over that span he has gone 8-for-27 with two walks, one stolen base, five runs scored and three RBI.