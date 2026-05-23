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TJ Friedl News: Taking seat during Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 23, 2026 at 7:52am

Friedl isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

The first half of Saturday's twin bill will mark Friedl's third straight absence from the starting lineup. The 30-year-old has gone just 1-for-17 with eight strikeouts over his last six games, so he may have fallen down the depth chart as a result of his struggles. JJ Bleday, Dane Myers and Blake Dunn will start across the outfield while Friedl sits.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
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