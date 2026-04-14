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TJ Friedl News: Taking seat versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Friedl is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Giants.

Friedl was in the lineup each of the first two times the Reds faced a lefty this season, but in the two games versus lefties since then, he's exited the lineup. The righty-swinging Dane Myers will patrol center field and bat leadoff in Friedl's stead.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
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