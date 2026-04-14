TJ Friedl News: Taking seat versus lefty
Friedl is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Giants.
Friedl was in the lineup each of the first two times the Reds faced a lefty this season, but in the two games versus lefties since then, he's exited the lineup. The righty-swinging Dane Myers will patrol center field and bat leadoff in Friedl's stead.
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