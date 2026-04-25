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TJ Friedl News: Tallies three hits, including homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Friedl went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a double against the Tigers in a 9-2 win Saturday.

Friedl capped a big offensive game by the Reds with a solo blast in the eighth inning. His three total hits tied a season-high mark, and this was the first time all season Friedl has logged multiple extra-base hits in a game. In fact, the veteran outfielder went 20 contests at the outset of the campaign without any extra-base knocks on his ledger. He seems to be turning things around since, going 7-for-19 with three doubles, Saturday's homer, four RBI and a stolen base across his past five games.

TJ Friedl
Cincinnati Reds
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