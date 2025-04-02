TJ Hopkins News: Cut by Detroit

The Tigers released Hopkins on Friday.

Hopkins reached the big leagues for the first time in 2023 and appeared in 25 games with the Reds, but after landing with the Tigers last offseason, he played exclusively at the Double-A level in 2024. He turned in an ugly .190/.326/.329 slash line over 95 plate appearances with Double-A Erie before being shut down for the season last May due to a shoulder injury. It's not clear if Hopkins is healthy or not heading into the 2025 season, but the Tigers will let him explore his options in free agency.