T.J. McFarland News: Retires from professional baseball
McFarland announced his retirement from professional baseball on his Instagram account Monday.
McFarland spent the 2025 season with the Athletics, posting a 6.89 ERA over 27 appearances before being released in July. The 36-year-old appeared in parts of 13 major-league seasons for five different teams, finishing with a 4.18 ERA across 460 outings.
T.J. McFarland
Free Agent
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