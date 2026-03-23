T.J. McFarland headshot

T.J. McFarland News: Retires from professional baseball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

McFarland announced his retirement from professional baseball on his Instagram account Monday.

McFarland spent the 2025 season with the Athletics, posting a 6.89 ERA over 27 appearances before being released in July. The 36-year-old appeared in parts of 13 major-league seasons for five different teams, finishing with a 4.18 ERA across 460 outings.

T.J. McFarland
 Free Agent
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