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TJ Nichols Injury: Shelved at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Double-A Montgomery placed Nichols on its 7-day injured list April 7 due to an unspecified injury.

Nichols struck out five over five innings of one-run ball in his 2026 debut April 3 but was shut down shortly thereafter and remains without a clear timeline to return to the mound. The 23-year-old righty split time between Montgomery and High-A Bowling Green in 2025, logging a 2.90 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 156:30 K:BB in 133.2 innings.

TJ Nichols
Tampa Bay Rays
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