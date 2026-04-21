TJ Nichols Injury: Shelved at Double-A

Double-A Montgomery placed Nichols on its 7-day injured list April 7 due to an unspecified injury.

Nichols struck out five over five innings of one-run ball in his 2026 debut April 3 but was shut down shortly thereafter and remains without a clear timeline to return to the mound. The 23-year-old righty split time between Montgomery and High-A Bowling Green in 2025, logging a 2.90 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 156:30 K:BB in 133.2 innings.