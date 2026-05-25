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TJ Nichols News: Makes full recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Nichols (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

The nature of Nichols' injury remains a mystery, but he's been cleared to rejoin Double-A Montgomery. The 23-year-old drew the start in Friday's matchup against Knoxville, allowing one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two across 1.2 innings.

TJ Nichols
Tampa Bay Rays
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