TJ Rumfield Injury: Absent from Monday's lineup
Rumfield (shoulder) is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Angels on Monday.
Rumfield is dealing with right shoulder inflammation, which caused him to be scratched from Sunday's lineup against the Giants. He's not ready to return for Monday's series opener, so Edouard Julien will start at first base and bat seventh against the Halos.
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