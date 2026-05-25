TJ Rumfield Injury: Exits after HBP
Rumfield left Monday's game against the Dodgers after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Rumfield was struck by a 97 mph fastball in the top of the first inning and was immediately pulled from the game. He'll presumably be sent for imaging to determine the extent of the injury.
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