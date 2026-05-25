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TJ Rumfield Injury: Exits after HBP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Rumfield left Monday's game against the Dodgers after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Rumfield was struck by a 97 mph fastball in the top of the first inning and was immediately pulled from the game. He'll presumably be sent for imaging to determine the extent of the injury.

TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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