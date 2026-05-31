TJ Rumfield headshot

TJ Rumfield Injury: Managing shoulder inflammation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Rumfield was removed from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants due to right shoulder inflammation, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

The 26-year-old was scratched just before the start of Sunday's game, so it's unclear when exactly he picked up the injury. Rumfield should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Angels.

TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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