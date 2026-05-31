TJ Rumfield Injury: Managing shoulder inflammation
Rumfield was removed from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants due to right shoulder inflammation, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.
The 26-year-old was scratched just before the start of Sunday's game, so it's unclear when exactly he picked up the injury. Rumfield should be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener against the Angels.
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