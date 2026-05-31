TJ Rumfield Injury: Scratched from starting nine

Rumfield was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants due to an unspecified reason.

Initially slated to man first base and bat third, Rumfield was removed the starting nine just minutes prior to the game's 3:10 p.m. ET start time. Expect the Rockies to provide an explanation behind Rumfield's late scratch later Sunday. Willi Castro will wind up picking up the start at first base in place of the 26-year-old rookie.