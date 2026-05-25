TJ Rumfield Injury: X-rays return negative
X-rays on Rumfield's right hand came back negative, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Rumfield, who was forced to depart Monday's matchup against the Dodgers after being hit on the hand by a fastball, appears to have avoided a significant injury. The team isn't sure at this time whether Rumfield will miss additional game action, and he can be considered day-to-day until further notice.
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