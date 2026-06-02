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TJ Rumfield News: Back in action Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Rumfield (shoulder) will serve as the designated hitter and bat third Tuesday against the Angels.

Rumfield was pulled early from Sunday's contest with shoulder inflammation and missed out on the starting nine Monday, but he later entered the game as a pinch hitter. He'll now return to the lineup and look to turn things around after going just 3-for-15 across his last seven games.

TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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