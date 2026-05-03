TJ Rumfield News: Clubs fourth homer in loss

Rumfield went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

Rumfield was a bright spot in the loss, driving his first homer since April 20. The 25-year-old got off to a hot start with a .910 OPS through his first 15 games but has cooled off a bit since. Across 35 contests, the rookie first baseman is slashing .268/.329/.425 with four homers, six doubles, a triple, 19 RBI and 12 runs.