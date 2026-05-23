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TJ Rumfield News: Clubs homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Rumfield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Rumfield's blast got the Rockies within a run in the eighth inning, but they failed to tie the game. The first baseman has gone 14-for-36 (.389) with two homers and six RBI over his last 11 games, and he's added a 5:4 BB:K in that span as his plate discipline continues to trend up. Rumfield is hitting .289 with an .819 OPS, seven homers, 27 RBI, 22 runs scored, nine doubles, one triple and no stolen bases over his first 52 games in the majors.

TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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