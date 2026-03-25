T.J. Rumfield News: Contract officially selected
The Rockies selected Rumfield's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.
Manager Warren Schaeffer announced Sunday that Rumfield made Colorado's Opening Day roster, and the first baseman has now officially been added to the big-league club. The 25-year-old is now on the cusp of his MLB debut and is expected to see regular action at first base after posting a .913 OPS with five homers in 23 spring training games. He spent last season at the Triple-A level with the Yankees, where he had a .285/.378/.447 slash line in 138 contests.
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