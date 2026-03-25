T.J. Rumfield headshot

T.J. Rumfield News: Contract officially selected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Rockies selected Rumfield's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Manager Warren Schaeffer announced Sunday that Rumfield made Colorado's Opening Day roster, and the first baseman has now officially been added to the big-league club. The 25-year-old is now on the cusp of his MLB debut and is expected to see regular action at first base after posting a .913 OPS with five homers in 23 spring training games. He spent last season at the Triple-A level with the Yankees, where he had a .285/.378/.447 slash line in 138 contests.

T.J. Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Rumfield See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Rumfield See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
20 days ago