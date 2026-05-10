TJ Rumfield News: Heading to bench Sunday
Rumfield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
With southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the bump for Philadelphia, the Rockies will stock up on some extra right-handed bats while Rumfield joins fellow left-handed hitters Edouard Julien, Troy Johnston and Brett Sullivan on the bench. Willi Castro will receive the nod at first base in place of Rumfield.
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