T.J. Rumfield headshot

T.J. Rumfield News: Hits first career homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Rumfield went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

Rumfield opened the scoring with a 423-foot blast off Eury Perez in the second inning. The rookie has now recorded a hit in each of his first two major-league games after slashing an impressive .286/.359/.554 over 64 plate appearances this spring. He offers some sleeper appeal with Coors Field as his home venue.

T.J. Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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