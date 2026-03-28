T.J. Rumfield News: Hits first career homer

Rumfield went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

Rumfield opened the scoring with a 423-foot blast off Eury Perez in the second inning. The rookie has now recorded a hit in each of his first two major-league games after slashing an impressive .286/.359/.554 over 64 plate appearances this spring. He offers some sleeper appeal with Coors Field as his home venue.