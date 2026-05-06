TJ Rumfield News: Homers in three-hit game
Rumfield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Mets.
Rumfield got the Rockies on the board in the sixth inning. This was his second three-hit effort in the last three games, and both of those performances have includes a homer. The first baseman is up to five homers, 20 RBI, 13 runs scored, six doubles and a triple while batting .274 with a .780 OPS over 37 contests this season. The rookie has carved out an everyday role through steady hitting and good plate discipline (12:23 BB:K).
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