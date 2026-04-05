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TJ Rumfield News: Homers in win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 5:43pm

Rumfield went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Phillies.

After Mickey Moniak took Taijuan Walker deep for a solo shot in the bottom of the first inning, Hunter Goodman singled before Rumfield swatted a two-run shot to give Colorado an early 3-0 lead. Rumfield has fared well at the plate in his first nine career big-league games to begin the 2026 season, slashing .345/.406/.586 with two home runs, five RBI, four runs scored and a 3:7 BB:K across 32 plate appearances.

TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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