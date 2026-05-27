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TJ Rumfield News: In Wednesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Rumfield (hand) will start at first base and bat third Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Rumfield was hit on the hand by a pitch in Monday's contest and didn't play Tuesday, but he's been given the green light to return for Wednesday's series finale. The 26-year-old rookie has been one of the most productive members of Colorado's lineup this season and is slashing .345/.441/.517 with five RBI and four runs across his last 10 games.

TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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