TJ Rumfield News: In Wednesday's lineup

Rumfield (hand) will start at first base and bat third Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Rumfield was hit on the hand by a pitch in Monday's contest and didn't play Tuesday, but he's been given the green light to return for Wednesday's series finale. The 26-year-old rookie has been one of the most productive members of Colorado's lineup this season and is slashing .345/.441/.517 with five RBI and four runs across his last 10 games.