T.J. Rumfield News: Knocks in two
Rumfield went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.
Rumfield won the starting first base job for Colorado during spring training, and he has started all four games while hitting exclusively fifth in the order since the start of the regular season. He's proven worthy of the role early on in the campaign, with his two-RBI double Monday marking his second extra-base hit across 16 plate appearances. Rumfield has also made contact at a decent clip, striking out four times while walking twice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Rumfield See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West18 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring T.J. Rumfield See More