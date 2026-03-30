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T.J. Rumfield News: Knocks in two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 10:06pm

Rumfield went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Rumfield won the starting first base job for Colorado during spring training, and he has started all four games while hitting exclusively fifth in the order since the start of the regular season. He's proven worthy of the role early on in the campaign, with his two-RBI double Monday marking his second extra-base hit across 16 plate appearances. Rumfield has also made contact at a decent clip, striking out four times while walking twice.

T.J. Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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