TJ Rumfield News: Knocks in two

Rumfield went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Padres.

Rumfield drove in one run with a single in the fourth inning, and he followed that up with a run-scoring double four frames later. He's struggled mightily since a hot start to the season, collecting only eight hits across his last 51 at-bats with six RBI and one run scored. Positively, Rumfield has only struck out 16.8 percent of the time across 95 plate appearances to begin the season.