TJ Rumfield News: Knocks in two
Rumfield went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Padres.
Rumfield drove in one run with a single in the fourth inning, and he followed that up with a run-scoring double four frames later. He's struggled mightily since a hot start to the season, collecting only eight hits across his last 51 at-bats with six RBI and one run scored. Positively, Rumfield has only struck out 16.8 percent of the time across 95 plate appearances to begin the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring TJ Rumfield See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as Early Trends EmergeYesterday
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 157 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects To Stash as the 2026 Season Settles In8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring TJ Rumfield See More