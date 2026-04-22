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TJ Rumfield News: Knocks in two

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Rumfield went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Wednesday against the Padres.

Rumfield drove in one run with a single in the fourth inning, and he followed that up with a run-scoring double four frames later. He's struggled mightily since a hot start to the season, collecting only eight hits across his last 51 at-bats with six RBI and one run scored. Positively, Rumfield has only struck out 16.8 percent of the time across 95 plate appearances to begin the season.

TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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