TJ Rumfield News: On base three times
Rumfield went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday against the Astros.
Rumfield has started 10 of Colorado's 11 games this season and has had strong stretches of production. Tuesday's performance extended his hitting streak to three games, his second such streak this season. Rumfield has also chipped in seven RBI and six runs scored while going yard twice.
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