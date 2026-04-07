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TJ Rumfield News: On base three times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Rumfield went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Tuesday against the Astros.

Rumfield has started 10 of Colorado's 11 games this season and has had strong stretches of production. Tuesday's performance extended his hitting streak to three games, his second such streak this season. Rumfield has also chipped in seven RBI and six runs scored while going yard twice.

TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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