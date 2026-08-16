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TJ Rumfield News: Receiving Sunday off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Rumfield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Rumfield had just received a day of rest Tuesday, and the Giants are sending a right-handed (Blade Tidwell) to the mound Sunday, making the left-handed-hitting first baseman's absence from the lineup somewhat curious. The Rockies have yet to indicate that Rumfield is dealing with any sort of injury, so he may just be getting a chance to clear his head after going 3-for-21 over his last six contests. Troy Johnston will replace Rumfield at first base and will bat fifth.

TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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