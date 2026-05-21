TJ Rumfield News: Sitting against southpaw
Rumfield is not in the starting lineup Thursday night against the Diamondbacks.
Rumfield will take a seat as southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez toes the rubber for Arizona, heading to the bench for the first time since May 10. Willi Castro will slide over to first base while Chad Stevens will make his Rockies debut at second base, batting ninth in the series opener.
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