TJ Rumfield News: Sitting Saturday
Rumfield isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.
Rumfield will grab a seat on the bench after going 1-for-9 with three strikeouts across the first two games of the series. Troy Johnston will move to first base to cover for Rumfield while Jordan Beck, Jake McCarthy and Mickey Moniak start in the outfield.
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