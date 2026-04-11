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TJ Rumfield News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Rumfield isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against San Diego.

Rumfield will grab a seat on the bench after going 1-for-9 with three strikeouts across the first two games of the series. Troy Johnston will move to first base to cover for Rumfield while Jordan Beck, Jake McCarthy and Mickey Moniak start in the outfield.

TJ Rumfield
Colorado Rockies
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