TJ Rumfield News: Taking seat versus lefty

Rumfield is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The left-handed-hitting Rumfield was included in the lineup when the Rockies last faced a lefty starter (Colton Gordon) on Tuesday in Houston, but he'll cede first base to Troy Johnston while Colorado goes up against Dodgers southpaw Justin Wrobleski in the series opener. Rumfield has gone 2-for-11 with a pair of base hits and a 0:1 BB:K versus left-handed pitching this season.