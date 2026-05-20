TJ Rumfield News: Tallies 25th RBI
Rumfield went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday against the Rangers.
Rumfield did his damage early, driving in a run with a single in the opening frame. That brought his RBI total to 25 on the season, and he's hit .283 with three homers, eight RBI and 10 runs scored across 16 games in May. Rumfield is the Rockies' primary first baseman and should continue to get regular run as one of the team's better hitters.
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