TJ Rumfield News: Three hits, homer in win

Rumfield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.

Rumfield extended Colorado's lead to 7-4 in the eighth inning with a two-out homer off Brandan Bidois, his sixth of the season. The 25-year-old Rumfield has been swinging the bat well of late, going 12-for-33 (.364) with three homers in his last eight games. Overall, he's slashing .277/.339/.452 with 22 RBI. and 17 runs scored across 171 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.