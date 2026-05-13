TJ Rumfield News: Three hits, homer in win
Rumfield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.
Rumfield extended Colorado's lead to 7-4 in the eighth inning with a two-out homer off Brandan Bidois, his sixth of the season. The 25-year-old Rumfield has been swinging the bat well of late, going 12-for-33 (.364) with three homers in his last eight games. Overall, he's slashing .277/.339/.452 with 22 RBI. and 17 runs scored across 171 plate appearances in his rookie campaign.
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