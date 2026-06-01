TJ Shook News: Called up by Colorado

The Rockies selected Shook's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Shook has spent the entire 2026 season in Triple-A, where he has a 2.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, seven saves and a 29:8 K:BB across 28.1 innings. He'll operate out of the Rockies' bullpen, and his first call to the mound will be his major-league debut. In corresponding moves, Zach Agnos was optioned to Albuquerque and Welinton Herrera (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.