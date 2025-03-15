Fantasy Baseball
Tobias Myers headshot

Tobias Myers Injury: Exits with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2025 at 2:26pm

Myers was removed from Saturday's game against the Angels with left oblique discomfort, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Myers was grabbing at his left side before leaving the game alongside a trainer in the second inning. It remains to be seen how severe his injury is, but the Brewers will likely take a look at him in the clubhouse and provide an update in the near future. If Myers would need to spend time on the injured list to begin the season, Tyler Alexander would be the most likely candidate to join Milwaukee's Opening Day rotation.

Tobias Myers
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
