Tobias Myers

Tobias Myers Injury: Headed for IL with oblique strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2025 at 10:19am

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Myers will begin the season on the 15-day injured list after an MRI revealed a left oblique strain, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The good news is the MRI was actually "better than we were expecting," according to Murphy, who added that Myers could rejoin the rotation before the end of April. Tyler Alexander is likely to occupy a spot in Milwaukee's rotation for as long as Myers is shelved.

Tobias Myers
Milwaukee Brewers

